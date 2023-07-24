Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

Press Release

Consumer Reports commends Oregon Governor for signing data privacy bill into law

July 24, 2023

Salem, Oregon –  Oregon Governor Tina Kotek recently signed S.B. 619, a comprehensive consumer privacy bill, into law. The new law provides consumers with certain baseline privacy rights, including the right to access, delete, and stop the sale of their personal information. Consumer Reports worked with lawmakers and the Attorney General’s office throughout the process to strengthen the bill. 

The law has several key provisions that will make it more workable for consumers than some other states’ consumer privacy laws:

  • It requires companies to honor browser privacy signals, such as the Global Privacy Control, so that consumers can opt out of data sales at all companies in a single step;
  • The definition of personal information includes information linked to a device; and
  • It prohibits the use of deceptive interfaces in obtaining consent.

“We commend Governor Kotek for signing this bill into law, which will improve privacy protections for all Oregonians,” said Matt Schwartz, policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “This law is stronger than most proposals pushed by giant tech companies that seek to lock their current lackluster privacy practices into law. At the same time, we see room for improvement and will continue to press Oregon lawmakers to ensure that consumers’ privacy is protected by default.”

Contact: Matt Schwartz, matt.schwartz@consumer.org

IssuesTech & Privacy
Expert
Matt Schwartz
Policy Analyst, Tech & Privacy
