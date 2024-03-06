Consumer Reports celebrates the signing of New Mexico’s Clean Transportation Fuels Standard into law

SANTA FE, N.M. – The governor of New Mexico signed a landmark law to establish a clean fuel standard for the state on March 5, following approval by the state legislature last month.

The standard aims to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels, lower the emissions and co-pollutants that can harm human health, and create incentives for renewable fuels and cleaner vehicles in New Mexico.

The legislation – known as the Clean Transportation Fuels Standard (HB41) – was endorsed by a wide range of stakeholders, including the nonprofit consumer research, testing and advocacy organization Consumer Reports.

Dylan Jaff, policy analyst for Consumer Reports, said: “This standard aims to deliver a lot of benefits for consumers in New Mexico. It will help reduce emissions and air pollution from transportation, which will help improve public health. We expect consumers will have greater access to cleaner vehicles that run on less gasoline, or no gas at all.”

New Mexico is the fourth U.S. state to enact this kind of standard, following California, Oregon and Washington.

Consumer Reports wrote New Mexico legislators to encourage them to pass the bill, and the organization organized local consumers to contact their officials. CR is supporting similar measures introduced in New York and other states that aim to provide consumers with cleaner and more affordable energy choices.