Consumer Reports applauds new bill in Congress to improve broadband competition, access, and affordability

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports today announced its support for the Community Broadband Act, introduced by U.S. Representative Anna Eshoo and Senator Cory Booker. This legislation marks a crucial step in addressing the disparities created by the digital divide. The act aims to boost broadband competition in unserved and underserved communities, resulting in internet service that is both more accessible and affordable.

“Consumer Reports is delighted to endorse the Community Broadband Act authored and introduced by Representative Eshoo and Senator Booker,” said Jonathan Schwantes, Senior Policy Counsel for Consumer Reports. “Currently, millions of Americans lack access to high-speed broadband, and this bill will enable local communities to build affordable, reliable broadband networks in areas that have been left without connectivity. Additionally, it will remove barriers for local governments and communities to build and operate broadband networks, promoting healthy competition.”

CR’s broadband report published last November demonstrated that consumers tend to pay lower prices for broadband and report more satisfaction with their provider in areas where there are competitive choices. Three-quarters of American consumers feel municipal or community broadband networks should be allowed to compete with incumbent internet service providers, according to a recent nationally representative survey conducted by CR.