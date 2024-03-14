Consumer Reports applauds FCC vote requiring cable companies to display all-in price on consumer bills and promotional materials

Washington, DC – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted today to approve rules that will require cable and satellite providers to display an “all-in” price for video programming on consumers’ bills and promotional materials. Consumer Reports has long advocated for greater transparency in the cable TV marketplace and to mitigate the consumer harm and confusion caused by“junk fees” in the cable TV marketplace

“The FCC’s vote today is a critical step in helping protect consumers from junk fees in the cable marketplace,” said Chuck Bell, advocacy program director at Consumer Reports. “For too long, cable companies have used hidden and excessive fees to pad their bottom line to the detriment of consumers. All-in pricing will reduce the burden of junk fees on consumers, allowing them to make better choices when shopping for a provider by requiring those fees to be included in the advertised price. The implementation of all-in pricing also has the potential to enhance market competition by enabling consumers to easily compare real, total prices when shopping for a provider.”

In April 2023, CR conducted a nationally representative survey of 2,121 U.S. adults to learn more about their experiences with hidden fees across a range of products and services in the last two years. Among those who had encountered an unexpected fee with their cable, internet, or phone service in the past two years, CR found that 51 percent said that hidden fees caused them to exceed their budget for that service, and two out of three Americans (68 percent) say they are paying more in hidden fees now than they did five years ago.

Contact: cyrus.rassool@consumer.org