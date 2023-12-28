BlendJet 2 Recalled Following CR Investigation and Letter to Product Safety Regulators Urging Them to Protect the Public

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit.

WASHINGTON, DC — Consumer Reports (CR) is pleased to see the recall of the BlendJet 2, a popular portable blender, after CR safety experts raised concerns over the past several months. Numerous incidents reported by consumers have linked the blender to a risk of injury, including from fire, explosion, broken blades, and access to the blades by children.

CR initially raised safety concerns to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and BlendJet in summer 2023, when 12 complaints to the CPSC’s SaferProducts.gov website and CR’s own tests indicated the blender may pose safety risks. On December 19, 2023, CR sent a follow-up letter to the CPSC requesting the agency investigate BlendJet 2 hazards and take all necessary steps to protect the public. CR also reached out to BlendJet and alerted consumers to the potential for serious injury.

“We’re grateful to the CPSC and BlendJet for getting this done and encourage everyone who has one of these blenders to take part in the recall,” says William Wallace, CR’s associate director of safety policy. “BlendJet should get the word out about this recall as much as possible in the new year, and we urge the company to offer people a refund if they aren’t comfortable getting a replacement.”

According to the CPSC, the agency has received approximately 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires. The CPSC has also received about 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration injury. In one complaint involving an injury, a consumer reported that the blender started smoking while plugged in, and the complainant’s son reportedly burned his finger when unplugging it.

The BlendJet 2 has been sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide and online at BlendJet.com from October 2020 through November 2023. The CPSC is advising consumers to stop using the recalled blenders immediately and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit. More information on how to get a replacement is on the CPSC website.

***

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org